WHITMIRE, S.C. — Whitmire varsity softball gets back on track with a huge region win on Thursday, April 10th. The Lady Wolverines(10-4, 4-2 region 1-A) defeated Thornwell(5-6, 3-6 region 1-A) 11-1 at home to snap their two game losing streak.

Whitmire were eager to get back in the win column after losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. They fell to Dixie and Chester in their previous two road matchups.

The Lady Wolverines dominated the Saints for the second time this season. They won first meeting 21-3 on the road back on March 18th. The second meeting went the same. Whitmire took an early lead and didn’t take their foot off of the gas. It was their fifth time scoring 10 or more runs in a game this season.

Whitmire will be off for a week due to spring break, but will return to the field on April 22nd for a home against Ware Shoals. The Lady Wolverines are currently sitting in second place in the region 1-A standings behind Dixie and will likely finish in second because the Hornets have won both of the regular season meetings.

