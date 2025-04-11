WHITMIRE, S.C. — Newberry High School varsity baseball have found their stride and are continuously trending in the right direction. The Bulldogs have now won four of their last five games after taking down another Newberry County opponent. Newberry(7-6, 3-2 region 5-AAA) wins 19-3 on the road against Whitmire(7-9, 5-3 region 2-A).

Two Newberry County teams met for the second time this season on Thursday, April 10th, and it went much like the first meeting. The Bulldogs won 15-5 against the Wolverines on March 20th at home, and didn’t much change in their second meeting.

Blake Stribble got the start for the Wolverines and he had a short outing. He was out earlier this season with undisclosed injury and has been slowly working his way back. Newberry got off to a hot start by scoring six runs in the opening two innings to give them a 6-0 lead.

The Wolverines begin to fight back at the bottom of the second inning. Aidan Vicars got things started with a double. Then, an infield error by Newberry allowed another runner to reach base. The Wolverines eventually got the bases loaded and were able to score three runs to cut into the Bulldogs’ lead. Whitmire trailed just 6-3 going into the third inning.

Brian Steele took over the mound for the Wolverines at the top of third inning. He had two solid innings before things went south for him in the fifth inning.

Both teams went scoreless in the third and fourth innings. Whitmire did have a chance to add some runs to the scoreboard at the bottom of the fourth inning though. Crue Keller got them off to a great start with a lead off single. Then, the Wolverines were able to get bases loaded but could not drive those runs home which was unfortunate because disaster struck for them in the fifth inning.

Newberry scored 13 runs at the top of the fifth inning to put the game away. It started with Jackson Griffin single and he would score moments later on an infield error by the Wolverines. Edrick Dawkins would drive in two runs on a RBI double to extend the Bulldogs lead, 9-3. Bryce Satterwhite got in the action and drove in two runs of his own with a RBI double as well to make it a 11-3 score. Tayshaun Douglass would steal home on a bad pitch before Wolverines head coach Chris Martin took a visit to the mound and made a pitching change.

The pitching change didn’t help Whitmire and the Bulldogs kept on rolling. Newberry will try to continue their hot streak against Swansea in home region battle on Friday, April 11th.

Whitmire will be off for a few days before returning back to the diamond against Abbeville on the road on Monday, April 11th.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews