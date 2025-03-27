PROSPERITY, S.C. — Mid-Carolina dominates Newberry in varsity baseball rivalry game to get their seventh win of the season. The Rebels(7-2, 3-0 region 3-AA) defeat the Bulldogs(4-5, 2-1 region 5-AAA) 16-1 on Wednesday, March 26 at home.

The Rebels entered Wednesday’s contest winning five of their last six games and fresh off a 16-1 region win against Eau Claire on Tuesday evening. The Bulldogs entered the game struggling a bit as of late, down a few players due to injury and without head coach Dylan Skinner who was out because the birth of his daughter. Newberry was in desperate need of a big win to get their season back on track. It was no better time like the present, and no better opponent to get that win against than their rival.

It was tight contest to start the game. Will Satterwhite got the start on the mound for the Bulldogs and Kaden Myers got the start for the Rebels.

Myers retired the first three batters and had a strikeout in the first inning. Satterwhite had a good first inning as well, but did give up a run to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead at the end of the first inning.

Newberry scored their lone run in the second inning after Mason Mills hit a single. He later scored on a sacrifice ground out by Satterwhite. It tied the game 1-1 going into the bottom half of the second inning.

Myers breaks the tie score after he drove in two runs on a RBI double. Then, the Rebels opened the flood gates in the third inning. Satterwhite was having a good day on the mound until he ran into some trouble at the bottom of the third inning.

He gave up two singles, but needed just one out to retire the side. Starting outfielder Kade Tedder launches a moon shot over the right field for a three-run home run to give the Rebels a 6-1 lead.

The Bulldogs found themselves in a deeper hole in the fourth inning when two Rebels were on base and they had no outs. Satterwhite was pulled, and Edrick Dawkins was tasked with hopes of possibly limiting the damage. Well, he couldn’t get the Bulldogs out of the inning and home team added another nine runs to the scoreboard.

The game was called after Chance McDermott sent one over the right field wall for a three-run home run of his own. Assistant baseball coach Trey Kinnard, who filled in as the interim head coach, spoke about the disastrous third and fourth innings after the game in his head coaching debut.

“It was a tough situation but that’s life. Life don’t always come easy but you have to find a way to compete and grind it out. We just couldn’t find a way today, but this was a none region game and we are going to get back to work tomorrow. We are going back to the drawing board to figure out how we can string some wins together. We have to get back in the win column,” said Kinnard.

Satterwhite threw three innings and four strike outs while giving up six hits and four walks. He also had a single at the plate. The young assistant also spoke about his head coaching debut after the game.

“I felt good walking into the game [laughing], but this one not gone sit too well with me. I am a competitor and I want us to win every time we come out here. Sometimes, performances like today is how baseball is. So, we got to get back to work,” stated Kinnard.

On the Rebels side of things, they score 16 tuns in back-to-back games for the first time this season. They also swung the bat very well with every batter to either register a hit or get on base with a walk.

“We talk about executing at a high level and playing high level baseball every single day. It’s tough to do sometimes with high school kids because they have a lot of distractions. So, we come out and try to keep it light for these guys. We work hard and stress doing the little things the right way. That’s all we try to do,” said Rebels head coach Lindsey Stribble.

Myers had six strikeouts, gave up just two hits and allowed on one run to score. The senior also had a two hit day at the plate and drove in four runs.

“He is a good ball player and there’s no doubt about it. He has been in a lot of tough spots in his career and is now being rewarded for it. He is getting an opportunity to play at the College of Charleston, which is a good program, and its a blessing having him on the mound. You always feel like you got a chance to win with him out there,” said Stribble.

Mid-Carolina will have a day off, then head to Eau Claire for the second region game between the two teams. Newberry will be off until April 1st when they face Keenan at home for a region battle.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews