NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy varsity boys’ basketball team is rolling in the new year. The Eagles(9-5, 3-2 SCISA region 3-1A) extend their win streak to four games after dismantling Greenwood Christian(13-8) in SCISA Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 18th.

Newberry Academy had a tough two game slate on last weekend with a big home game on Friday night against Cambridge Academy, which they won easily, and then a quick turn around against Greenwood Christian on Saturday afternoon in the SCISA Challenge that featured six schools.

Both schools chose to sit most of their starters and played some bench players and younger guys, but that didn’t matter. Things got off to a slow start on the offensive end for both teams. Despite that, Newberry Academy held a slim 20-16 lead at halftime.

Things picked up for the home team in the second half and they begin to dominate behind sharp shooting of Graham Evans and the dominate low post play of Jody Ray Miles.

Newberry Academy went on a 6-0 run to start the game after Evans knocked down back-to-back three-pointers. Miles used his big body to move defenders in the low post and to go on a mini run by himself. He finished the game with eight points and Evans knocked down five three-point field goals to finish with a game-high of 15 points.

The Eagles held their biggest lead in the second half of 15 points and cruised to an easy win. It was the second win of three meetings for Newberry Academy. Greenwood Christian had a decisive win in the first meeting back on Nov. 22 and the Eagles avenged that loss on Dec.6 at home with a convincing win themselves.

Newberry Academy will have a tough schedule ahead this week with a home game on Jan. 21st against Anderson Christian and another home game on Jan. 24th against Richard Winn Academy.

