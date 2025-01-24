NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School varsity football team flooded region 4-AAA with all-region selections. The Bulldogs had nine all-region selections and took home the coach of the year award.

Junior tight end Jamel Howse took home Offensive Player of the Year for the region. Senior middle linebacker Jared Acosta won the Defensive Player of the Year. Acosta is also a two-time all-state selection and recently played in the 2024 Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl.

Junior quarterback Kenton Caldwell, junior running back BJ Jones, offensive lineman Lebron Lyles, offensive lineman Bardy Chapman, linebacker Julian Senn and defensive backs Steven Joseph and Isaiah Glymph were all selected to the all-region team.

Head coach Cedrick Jeter took home the coach of the year award after leading the Bulldogs to a 7-4 overall record, second round of the playoffs and a region championship for the first time since 2016.

