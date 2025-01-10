CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has decided to make a change at defensive coordinator after three seasons. Wes Goodwin took over the Tigers’ defense in 2021 following the departure of Brent Venables after the 2021 regular season.

He was named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach prior to the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State on Dec. 14, 2021. He first arrived to Clemson in 2009 as a graduate assistant and then was hired in a full-time role as the defensive backs coach.

Goodwin left the Tigers in 2015 to go be an assistant for the Arizona Cardinals under then head coach Bruce Arians. The Grove Hill, Alabama native spent three seasons on the NFL level before returning back to Clemson as one of the top assistants under Venables.

In his first full season in 2022, the Tigers’ defense ranked top 25 nationally in points allowed per game (20.9) and 13th in rushing yards allowed (102.7), ninth in the nation in yards allowed per carry (3.25), tied for fourth in the nation in sacks (44), second in the nation with tackles for loss (111) and ninth in passes defensed 77).

In 2023, he coach Clemson’s sixth finalists for the Butkus Award. Five Tigers also received all-ACC honors that season. Clemson also ranked in the top 10 nationally in first downs allowed per game (14.2), opponent passing yards per game (173.2), yards per game (287.8,) and interceptions (16) in 2023. They tied for the nation’s lead in takeaways(28), defensive touchdowns (5) and pick-sixes (4).

This season, Clemson’s defense took a huge step back despite winning the ACC championship and making the college football playoffs for the first time since 2020. The Tigers’ defense were ranked ninth in the ACC and 69th nationally in total yards allowed this season with 374.1 yards per game. They also gave up 160.7 rushing yards per game and allowed 73 plays of 20 yards or more.

