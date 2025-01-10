COLUMBIA, S.C. — Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders opts not to play in the Citrus Bowl for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The senior running back led the Gamecocks in rushing this season with 881 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

He tallied his best season on the ground in 2022 as a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2022, the six-foot 230 pounds back ran for 1,443 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. That was the fourth-most in Razorbacks’ history and was second in the Southeastern Conference.

Sanders was named first team all-SEC, second team all-SEC, SEC all-freshman, SEC academic honor roll and named team captain at Arkansas during his college career. He has also rushed for over 3,800 all-purpose yards in his career and tallied 33 total touchdowns in his collegiate career.

His college career is decorated, but plagued with a few injuries too. Sanders was limited to just six games in 2023 at Arkansas before hitting the transfer portal and bringing his talents to South Carolina. This season, he exited the Akron early with an ankle injury.

Gamecocks star defensive end Kyle Kennard also will not play in the Citrus Bowl. Both players declared for the 2025 NFL Draft as well.

Kennard is projected to be a first or second round pick, while Sanders is locked in as a day two projection. South Carolina will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl on December 31st. The game will broadcast on ABC and stream on ESPN

