NEWBERRY — Newberry boys’ varsity basketball is off to a slow start to begin the season. The Bulldogs(1-3) lost their second consecutive game as they fell 73-37 to Irmo(4-3) at home on Wednesday, Dec. 11th.

Newberry was looking to bounce back at home against the Yellow Jackets and things didn’t go as planned. The visiting Yellow Jackets got off to a 9-0 run to start the game and never looked back nor trailed in the game.

Bulldogs’ big man AJ Jeter picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and they could never gain momentum. Newberry trailed 16-5 at the end of the first quarter.

Irmo built its biggest lead in the second quarter and it just kept growing. Jeter returned in the second quarter to provide Newberry with a spark behind a huge dunk on two Irmo defenders, but that wasn’t enough.

The Yellow Jackets went into halftime with a 37-16 lead.

Newberry misfortune continued in the second half as they came out of halftime struggling with turnovers, bad offensive possessions and getting stops on the defensive end of the floor.

Irmo had three players score in double figures and seven players score five or more points in the game. The Yellow Jackets also grabbed 31 rebounds as a team, had 22 steals and forced 29 total turnovers.

The Bulldogs will have to shake off these two back-to-back losses and prepare for a quick turn around. Newberry will face Mid-Carolina this Friday on the road. The two rivals will tip-off at 7:30 p.m., but maybe delayed due to the girls’ game scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews