NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C.— Now the that turkey and dressing is all gone, it’s time to lace up the sneakers and get ready for basketball season. All four area schools tip-off their seasons this week and basketball fans couldn’t be more excited. Newberry High School will return four of their five starters and look to make a deep push in the playoffs. Mid-Carolina has arguably one of the of best shooting guards in their region. Whitmire will have to depend on youth after losing two of their top players from a year ago. Newberry Academy will return most of their roster that played much better in the second half of the season.

Newberry

The Bulldogs are loaded with four starter returning from last season’s region championship squad. Kenton Caldwell and AJ Jeter were both preseason all-region selections. Caldwell also was picked as the favorite to region player of the year. Defensive athletic center Jamel Howse and wing scorer Isaiah Glymph will also be huge contributors in the starting lineup as well and both have potential to be all-region selections at the end of the season.

Key Returning Players: Kenton Caldwell, AJ Jeter, Jamel Howse, Isaiah Glymph, JaMerius Sheppard, Gavin Brown

2023-24 Record: 17-11, 8-0 region region 2-AA; lost in second round of class AA state playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 19-9

First 10 games: 12/2 @ Dutch Fork, 12/6 vs Union County, 12/10 @ Chapin, 12/11 vs Irmo, 12/13 @ Mid-Carolina, 12/16 vs Saluda, 12/18 vs Clinton, 12/20 @ Union County, 12/21 vs Dutch Fork, 12/23 @ Clinton

Mid-Carolina

Kaden Myers is a sharp shooter who can score in bunches for the Rebels. The senior will be tasked to lead a team with a lot of new pieces that will quickly need to gel together. Mid-Carolina will be one of the more athletic squads that will be strong on defense. However, they will need more than Myers to show up consistently on the offensive end of the floor.

Key Returning Players: Kaden Myers

2023-24 Record: 9-14, 4-4 region 2-AA; lost in first round of class AA state playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 8-14

First 10 games: 12/3 vs Saluda, 12/5 @ Aiken, 12/9 vs Woodruff, 12/10 @ Saluda, 12/13 vs Newberry, 12/16 @ Woodruff, 12/20 vs Batesburg-Leesville, 1/3 @ Newberry, 1/6 @ Fox Creek, 1/8 vs Strom Thurmond

Whitmire

The Wolverines will be tasked with replacing do it all Ricky Hamilton, who stuffed the stat sheet for them last season, and sharp shooter Aidan Davis. They will bring back starting point guard Kayshaun Schumpert, who will be tasked with help leading this young roster. Whitmire will dress two eighth graders, one freshman and two sophomores to start the season.

Key Returning Players: Kayshaun Schumpert

2023-24 Record: 5-13, 2-8 region 2-A; missed playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 6-12

First 10 games: 12/2 vs Pelion, 12/3 vs Newberry Academy, 12/6 vs McCormick, 12/10 vs Dixie, 12/11 @ Newberry Academy, 12/16 vs SCSDB, 12/19 @ Pelion, 1/3 vs Abbeville, 1/7 @ Ware Shoals, 1/14 vs Thornwell

Newberry Academy

The Eagles lost some depth in their front court with Josh Joyner, who also had the ability to stretch the floor with his outside shooting. Regardless, they return back majority of their roster after losing only three seniors from last season’s squad that played very well in the second half of the season.

Key Returning Players: Thomas Mclean, Quinn Waites, Thomas Mclean

2023-24 Record: 15-12, 14-2 SCISA region IV-A; lost in first round of state playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 13-13

First 10 games: 12/3 @ Whitmire, 12/6 vs Greenwood Christian, 12/9 @ Pelion, 12/11 vs Whitmire, 12/13 @ Richard Winn Academy, 12/16 @ Laurens Academy, 12/20-21 Senn Freight Hoop Fest, 1/7 @ Anderson Christian, 1/10 vs Wyman King Academy, 1/11 SCISA Challenge

