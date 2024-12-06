NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The temperatures are dropping, the turkey has been ate and that could only mean one thing, basketball season is officially here! Last season, was a challenging one on the girls side of things. Three of the four area teams went to the state playoffs, but only one team finished with a winning record. We also saw a legendary coach call it quits after nearly two decades.

The 2024-25 season should be filled with much more excitement and very competitive with the younger teams in the area getting a year older.

Newberry

The lady Bulldogs will have a new person walking the sidelines this season with Melissa Mendenhall stepping down at the end of last season. She was the head coach of the girls’ varsity basketball for nearly two decades. This season, Chad Cary will take over as the head coach. The athletic director and familiar face in Newberry will return back to the sidelines this season.

Cary will be tasked with replacing starting point guard Jamiyah Williams and sharp shooter Faith Grey. He will have leading scorer Daizee Williams(10 ppg) returning for her junior season. She had a little bit of a sophomore slump last season and is looking to return back to the dominating form she displayed in her freshman year.

Key Returning Players: Daizee Williams, Lexis Mayes and Shelarria Robinson

2023-24 Record: 7-13, 2-5 region 2-AA; lost in first round of state playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 8-14

First 10 games: 12/2 @ Dutch Fork, 12/3 @Whitmire, 12/6 vs Union County, 12/10 @ Chapin, 12/13 @ Mid-Carolina, 12/16 vs Saluda, 12/18 vs Clinton, 12/20 @ Union County, 12/23 @ Clinton, 12/27 vs Chapin

Mid-Carolina

The lady Rebels return a loaded roster that includes arguably the best girls’ basketball player in the county and one of the best in the state, Brea Boyd. The junior guard averaged 14.1 ppg as a sophomore last season and was an all-region selection. They were the only area team to win a playoffs game and finished as runner-ups in region 2-AA.

Key Returning Players: Brea Boyd, Callie Wilbanks, Addie Bowers and Brayden Brooks

2023-24 Record: 17-6, 6-3 region 2-AA; lost in second round of class AA state playoffs

2024-25 Record Prediction: 16-6

First 10 games: 12/3 vs Saluda, 12/5 @ Aiken, 12/9 vs Woodruff, 12/10 @ Saluda, 12/13 vs Newberry, 12/16 @ Woodruff, 12/28 vs Chapin, 1/3 @ Newberry, 1/6 @ Fox Creek, 1/8 vs Strom Thrummond

Whitmire

The lady Wolverines had young roster last season that went through a lot of ups and downs last season. Fortunately, that young roster grew up a lot last season and will be ready to take another huge step in the right direction this season. They only lost two seniors and returns majority of the key contributors from a season ago.

Key Returning Players: Raylin Vicars, Brooklynn Babb and Trystan Samples

2023-24 Record: 4-17, 4-8 region 2-A

2024-25 Record Prediction: 8-13

First 10 games: 12/2 vs Pelion, 12/3 vs Newberry, 12/6 vs McCormick, 12/10 vs Dixie, 12/13 @ Calhoun Falls Charter, 12/16 @ SCSDB, 12/19 @ Pelion, 1/3 vs Abbeville, 1/7 @ Ware Shoals, 1/13 @ Richard Winn Academy

Newberry Academy

The lady Eagles also had a young roster on last season that got a chance to get plenty of experience. After a roller roaster ride of a season on last year, Newberry Academy are poised to be very competitive this season with a year of experience under their belts.

2023-24 Record: 3-14, 0-9 SCISA region IV-A

2024-25 Record Prediction: 4-16

First 10 games: 12/3 @ Whitmire, 12/6 vs Greenwood Christian, 12/9 @ Pelion, 12/11 vs Whitmire, 12/13 @ Richard Winn Academy, 12/16 @ Laurens Academy, 12/20-21 Senn Freight Hoop Fest Tournament, 1/7 @ Anderson Christian, 1/10 vs Wyman King Academy, 1/11 SCISA Challenge

