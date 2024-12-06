NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s Bryce Satterwhite announced on last week that he is committed to Spartanburg Methodist College baseball team. The two sport senior is a member of the Bulldogs football team and baseball program. He also spends his summers playing with the Chapin Newberry Post 193/24 in the American Legion league.

Satterwhite is starting catcher for the Bulldogs and is a utility player for football that has started games at quarterback, tight end and punter.

“I am blessed to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career to Spartanburg Methodist College. First off I want to thank God, my family, my coaches, my friends and my teammates for always pushing me to be the best I could be. Thank you to everyone who has made a tremendous impact on my life. Thank you Coach Nelson for giving me this opportunity #commited #ROLLNEERS,” wrote Satterwhite on his Instagram page.

