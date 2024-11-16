AIKEN, S.C. — Newberry High School football team are region champs for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs(6-3, 4-0 region 4-AAA) closed out the regular season with a 33-21 win over Silver Bluff(2-8, 2-2 region 4-AAA) on Friday night.

The Bulldogs went on the road looking to secure a region title and a win their regular season finale. They did just that with another stellar performance from both sides of the ball.

It was a scoreless first quarter, but Newberry scored 20 unanswered points in the second half. They led 20-7 at halftime and held a 27-7 lead after the third quarter.

Things got a little tight in the fourth quarter. Silver Bluff scored 14 points in the final period and got within one score, 27-21. The visiting Bulldogs of Newberry went on a long touchdown drive late in the final period to put the game away.

Kenton Caldwell had three passing touchdowns in the game. Bryce Satterwhite snagged two touchdown receptions. Caleb Levy hauled in a touchdown reception as well and Ty Abrams scored a rushing touchdown.

“We are in playoffs mode now. I’m happy the guys finished the season strong and brought home the region title. It was something that hasn’t been done since 2016. We didn’t play our best ball tonight and our offense wasn’t as dynamic like it has been all season due to the weather conditions but still happy with the outcome,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Cedrick Jeter.

Newberry finished the season a four game win streak. They will host Georgetown at home in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Mike Ware Field.

