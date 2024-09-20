NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club held its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at Central United Methodist Church. They honored student-athletes from the four area high schools for their performance through the first month of the season. Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight was the guest speaker. The theme of his message was about family, faith and football.
Mid-Carolina High School
Jaxson Moody-Defensive Player of the Month
Ryker Woolstenhulme- Special Teams Player of the Month
Ty Floyd- Offensive Player of the Month
Newberry High School
Caleb Levy- Offensive Player of the Month
Isaiah Glymph- Defensive Player of the Month
Jared Acosta- Special Teams Player of the Month
Whitmire
D’Angelo Ruff- Special Teams Player of the Month
Xyze Stephens- Offensive Player of the Month
Aiden Vicars- Defensive Player of the Month
Newberry Academy
Quinn Waites- Offensive Player of the Month
Thomas Mclean- Defensive Player of the Month
Emory Pye- Special Teams Player of the Month
