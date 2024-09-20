NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Touchdown Club held its first meeting on Monday, Sept. 9 at Central United Methodist Church. They honored student-athletes from the four area high schools for their performance through the first month of the season. Newberry College head football coach Todd Knight was the guest speaker. The theme of his message was about family, faith and football.

Mid-Carolina High School

Jaxson Moody-Defensive Player of the Month

Ryker Woolstenhulme- Special Teams Player of the Month

Ty Floyd- Offensive Player of the Month

Newberry High School

Caleb Levy- Offensive Player of the Month

Isaiah Glymph- Defensive Player of the Month

Jared Acosta- Special Teams Player of the Month

Whitmire

D’Angelo Ruff- Special Teams Player of the Month

Xyze Stephens- Offensive Player of the Month

Aiden Vicars- Defensive Player of the Month

Newberry Academy

Quinn Waites- Offensive Player of the Month

Thomas Mclean- Defensive Player of the Month

Emory Pye- Special Teams Player of the Month

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews