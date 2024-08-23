WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Whitmire Wolverines are coming off back-to-back appearances in the first round of the state playoffs, but head coach Andrew Campbell is still not satisfied. He believes his squad has the ability to shock everyone in South Carolina and Newberry County by capturing a state title.

This year will be a much tougher road to the playoffs with Whitmire losing 10 seniors from last year squad and their region becoming much tougher with Abbeville moving down from 2A to 1A. The now 13 team region features stiff competition from teams like Abbeville, Dixie, Lewisville, McCormick, McBee and Ware Shoals. So, that means the Wolverines had to increase their off-season program to match the increased level of competition.

“We went to four days[practice] this summer and been going three forever. We have a few guys out and we lost ten seniors last year. We also have brought in a lot of new guys and some youngins, but we’ve been grinding in the summer and hoping it pays off,” said Campbell. “We have played a scrimmage against Columbia and Eau Claire in the jamboree and now open the season against Branchville this week. We’ve been in there with Dixie and McCormick before and of course Abbeville drops down from 2A to 1A. We have tough region but we are going to keep working and try to stay healthy. That’s the key.”

The Wolverines got off to a fast start last season and came out of the gates with a 3-1 record. They also ended a 22-year losing streak against rivals Mid-Carolina in the midst of their hot start last year.

Led by senior quarterback Blake Stribble and senior running back Kayshaun Schumpert, the Wolverines are looking to start a new streak of their own by making it two in a row against Mid-Carolina. They are also looking to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

“Of course that’s a big win [Mid-Carolina] and it hadn’t happened in forever. Like I tell them, its one week at a time. They took that mindset last year and it helped us move along into the playoffs and into the region. We finished 5-5 in a tough region last year with Lewisville, McBee and those schools. That mindset helps when you play bigger schools like Mid-Carolina,” Campbell said.

Schumpert ran for 1,000 yards as a junior and over 950 rushing yards as a sophomore. So how could he get any better? Well, he found a way and is looking to eclipse his yards from last season.

“All off-season I’ve been lifting weights, then me and my friends would come to the field to run some drills. I would also take some of my teammates to help them get better as well. You can see it correlating out here on the field. I know when I leave there are going to be younger kids and I just want to help them while I am here. Also, want to help the team with whatever I can do to help us win,” said Schumpert.

He added that he spoke with his head coach about watching more film as a team this season. As for personal goals, Schumpert believes he can rush for 1,500 yards this season and he thinks they can upset Abbeville to win their region.

Xyze Stephens is one of three senior captains this season and is looking to step up to fill big shoes. The Wolverines lost Tre Cromer and Ricky Hamilton who both were key contributors to their rushing attack and starters in the secondary. Stephens is hoping that he could provide the same spark for this year’s squad.

“This year I would love to get more rushing yards, but I want to help the team as much as I can. Hopefully, that means getting to round two of the playoffs,” stated Stephens.

The Wolverines will open up their 2024 season on Aug.23 against Branchville on the road.

2023 Overall Record: (5-6, 1-3 region 3-A), lost in first round of the state playoffs

2024 Record Prediction: 7-4

Key Returning Players: Blake Stribble-QB/LB, Senior; Xyze Stephens-RB/DB, Senior; Kayshaun Schumpert-RB/DB, Senior; Dalton Williams-OL/DL, Junior; TJ Oliver-OL/DL, Junior

2024 Schedule

Aug.23 – @ Branchville

Aug.29 – @Spartanburg Christian Academy

Sept.6 -vs. Mid-Carolina

Sept.13 – vs. Greenwood Christian

Sept.20 – @ Abbeville*

Sept.27 – @ Ridge Spring-Monetta

Oct.4 – @ Ware Shoals*

Oct.11 – vs. Dixie*

Oct.18 – vs. Thornwell*

Oct.25 – vs. McCormick*

Nov.1 – @ Calhoun Falls Charter*

*- region games

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but are subject to change.

