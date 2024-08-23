NEWBERRY — The 2024 football season is less than a week away and Newberry High School football team will enter the season yet again as the cream of the crop in Newberry County. The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season with a .500 record (5-5) and was the only team in the county to win a playoffs game. They also finished third in region 4-AA last year with a 4-2 record in the region along with four players that were all-region selections and three all-state selections.

Despite another successful season, head coach Cedrick Jeter is still not satisfied. He believes the Bulldogs have what it takes to be one of the best teams in the state and state champions. The road to a state championship might have became more difficult this season as the Bulldogs moved from class 2A to now 3A. Also, they are playing one of the tougher schedules in the state this season as well.

“We don’t know if we are the cream of the crop, that’s yet to be said. I do know that I have a bunch of hardworking dudes, coaches and players. I have a lot of talented guys, but our biggest thing is going to be discipline and making sure we do things the right way,” said Jeter.

He also added that he looks forward to the Bulldogs making it pass the second round of the state playoffs this season.

The Bulldogs are still confident with the return of the their highly recruited three star prospect and play maker Jamel Howse, along with two time all-state selection Jared Acosta as the captain of their defense and the highly talented dual threat quarterback Kenton Caldwell.

Caldwell entered the season as the backup, but took over the starting job in week four of the season and didn’t look back. He and Bryce Satterwhite will both spend some time this year under center, which should make it hard for opponents to plan for both quarterbacks with their different play styles.

“Right now, I feel like its the best thing for us[Newberry]. We are playing Union in the first game and opponents down the road that are going to have watch film on both of us. One of us are going to throw more and one will run more. I give him props [Kenton], he’s an athletic guy and does a really good of escaping the pocket to make plays for us on offense,” said Satterwhite.

Caldwell added, “Pretty much the same thing Bryce said. He has a strong arm so the DBs and safeties have to be careful. We both are also talented, so its not like one of us are playing and the other is on the sidelines.It gives us both good opportunities to make plays.”

Jeter echoed those statements and even hinted at that opposing defenses could see packages with both players on the field at the same time.

Caldwell will also spend some time on defense as well. Last season, he scored the go ahead touchdown and got the game sealing interception in their first round playoff win.

“I got better this summer at DB as well. I would say I am a decent cover guy but 7-on-7 shows your real cover skills. Playing against teams with good wide receivers made me better. Then, on offense competing with Bryce and competing in general made me better,” stated Caldwell.

Defensively, the Bulldogs will bring back majority of their starting group from a year ago. Obviously, Acosta is the quarterback of their defense, but Will Satterwhite is one of the unsung heroes for them as well. Like his brother, he is one of the top guys for Newberry and will be a key contributor. Both are looking to cherish every moment of what could possibly be their last season playing together.

“I actually never thought it was going to be here but it came pretty fast. I kind of don’t want it to end because I don’t want to stop playing football even though I know it has to end at some point. We should go deep in the playoffs which will give us more time to play together,” said Will.

Will is not the biggest guy, but is one of the hardest working players on the team. It is also the reason a lot of the younger varsity players look up to him. He won’t be the loudest guy on game days but he will make big plays.

“I feel honored because I am probably one of the smallest guys on the field. Its an honor but I never really looked like as a leader but other people do, so that’s good I guess,” Will stated.

All three players were asked about their personal goals and team goals. They all responded stating they want to be all-region, all-state, win a region title and make a deep run in the playoffs. Caldwell though, added that he wants to win a state title.

The road will not be easy though with their tough schedule and moving up one classification from 2A to 3A. The Bulldogs will open their season playing three rival opponents with two of them making the playoffs last year.

“The tougher schedule is definitely going to help us. We don’t play any slouches and they are all our traditional rivalries. So they are teams right in the area, that are very good. This is a very good area for high school football. Its teams we normally play that happen to be very good,” said Jeter.

He added, “Union has a new coach and a lot of skill. The talent is in place and a lot of tradition there. Mid-Carolina is a year better. Clinton, we all know, is the top of 2A and was the top of 3A. So, our first three games, who knows. We plan on going trying to win every single game and 3-0 afterwards that’s our plan. We will see how it goes but we are not dodging anybody because we have a pretty good team as well.”

2023 Overall Record: (6-6, 4-2 region 4-AA), lost in second round of the state playoffs

2024 Record Prediction: 7-3, advances to quarterfinals of state playoffs

Key Rreturning Players: Jamel Howse-WR, Junior; Bryce Satterwhite-QB/TE, Senior; Kenton Caldwell-QB/DB, Junior; Will Saterwhite-OLB/DB, Senior; Steven Joseph-WR/DB, Senior; Cash Brown-WR/DB, Senior; Isaiah Glymph-WR/DB, Senior; Lebron Lyles-OL/DL, Junior; BJ Jones-RB, Junior; Jalen Fuller-LB,Senior; Tommir Toland-OL/DL, Sophomore

2024 Schedule

Aug.23 – vs. Union County

Aug.30 – @ Mid-Carolina

Sept.6 – vs. Clinton

Sept.13 – @ Chapin

Sept.20 – @ Fairfield Central

Sept.27 – vs. Saluda

Oct.4 – @ Silver Bluff*

Oct.11 – vs. Fox Creek*

Oct.25 – vs. Keenan*

Nov.1 – @ Swansea*

*- region games

All games are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., but are subject to change.

