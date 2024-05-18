PROSPERITY, S.C. — The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2024 All-State baseball selections for each classification on last week and three players from Newberry County got the honor of being selected.

Jacob Clark and Jabari Flemon from Mid-Carolina High School were selected to the AA All-State team. The seniors helped lead the Rebels to a region championship, district championship and Upper State AA title this season. Now, the Rebels are awaiting for the winner of the Lower State AA Championship game to face-off against them for the state title.

Flemon also was named Co-Player of the Year alongside Gray Collegiate’s Blaine Redmond.

Whitmire’s Blake Stribble was the third player from the area teams to be selected to the A All-State team. The junior is the ace of the mound for the Wolverines and helped lead his squad to a playoffs berth this season.

Congrats to all three players and good luck to the Rebels in the state title game.

