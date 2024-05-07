NEWBERRY COUNTY — A well-rounded fitness regimen is made up of various components, including strength training. Strength training can be mischaracterized as an activity best suited to individuals looking to bulk up. However, strength training is about much more than just maxing out on the bench press.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, muscle-strengthening activities reduce the risk of falls and fractures, which is a notable benefit for adults of all ages, and particularly so for adults nearing an age where they might experience mobility issues. The National Institute on Aging notes that studies indicate as many as three in 10 individuals over age 70 experience mobility issues that affect their ability to walk, get up out of a chair and climb stairs. Adults in middle-age, and even those for whom retirement remains decades away, can prevent such issues by incorporating strength training into their workout regimens. Novices who want to do just that can heed these tips to avoid injury as their bodies acclimate to strength training.

· Work with a personal trainer. Fitness facilities typically have highly trained and knowledgeable personal trainers who can teach members the proper techniques in regard to various strength-building exercises. Many facilities offer one or two free personal trainer consultations to new members, and it’s best that people of all ages take advantage of such benefits. Even if sessions are not complementary, working with a personal trainer is a great way to learn proper form, which is vital to avoiding injury.

· Warm up before weight training. The Mayo Clinic notes that cold muscles are vulnerable to injury, so individuals should never begin weight training sessions without a pre-workout warmup. The fitness experts at Gold’s Gym note that 10 minutes of light cardiovascular exercise on a treadmill, stationary bike or elliptical machine before strength training can increase range of motion, decrease risk for injury and help to create more change in muscles. If necessary, include a foam roll and stretch exercise in your warmup, targeting the muscles that will be used during the ensuing weight training session and any muscles that seem particularly tight. Foam rolling each muscle for 20 to 30 seconds can help to loosen them in advance of a workout.

· Start with light weights. The adage “Rome wasn’t built in a day” is certainly applicable to weight training. Initial weight training sessions should involve light weights as the body acclimates to a new workout and individuals master the form for each exercise. Weight can be gradually increased as individuals acclimate to lifting weights, a process that the Mayo Clinic suggests can unfold over two to four weeks. However, each individual is different, so if it takes longer than four weeks to add weight, so be it. The key in the early days is to master the form and help the body adjust.

· Lift slowly. The Mayo Clinic notes that using momentum during a set can lead to injury, as the goal is not to swing or lift the weights as quickly as possible. Slow repetitions that take about two seconds to lift the weight and four or more seconds to lower it can reduce injury risk and also activate muscle fibers in the targeted muscles, which makes strength training more effective over the long haul.

· Rest and take pain seriously. Rest is a vital part of a successful weight training regimen, and it’s especially important for novices to rest in between sessions. The Mayo Clinic recommends resting muscles for at least 48 hours. Do not ignore sharp or shooting pain or assume it’s a natural byproduct of the transition to strength training. Cease performing any exercise that causes such pain and consult your physician about what to do.

Weight training promotes long-term health, and beginners need not be intimated by hitting the gym to build strength.