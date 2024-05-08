PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Mid-Carolina Rebels(14-4, 5-0 region 2-AA) are celebrating yet again after bringing home another district championship. They defeated Landrum(19-11, 5-3 region 1-AA) for the second time in five days by the score of 8-2 on Tuesday evening.

The two teams faced each other on May 3rd in the opening round of the district round of the playoffs and then again on May 7th to decide the winner of the district championship. The Rebels had to only win one game while the Cardinals had to beat the Rebels twice to claim the district title.

Well, all that went out of the window because the Rebels took care of business. The score was tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Rebels’ offense got going. Mid-Carolina loaded the bases and was able to score their first run of the inning to break the tie after the Cardinals’ second basemen mishandled a hard hit ground ball.

Then, Colby Livingston was hit by a pitch to score another run. Tony Dicorte put the Cardinals away with a grand slam to clear the bases and ultimately send Landrum into their off-season. The Rebels’ first baseman went 1-2 for the night and had five RBIs.

“Honestly, Tony has kind of struggled here lately. Nothing of his doing but guys have figured out how to pitch to him. So, tonight before the last at bat, I told him stay light pole to light pole, don’t over swing and he did just that. I am so proud of him. He is one of those kids that does everything right, plays hard everyday and comes from a good family. He is a coaches’ dream,” said Rebels’ head coach Lindsey Stribble.

Jacob Clark picked up the win after going five strong innings and striking out six batters. Kayden Meyers closed the door and earned the save after striking out four batters over the last two innings. Murray Johnson also had a great night at the plate by going 4-4 with a double and two RBIs.

“Everything goes back to this team hard work. They come to work everyday and this time of the year you know you are going to get everybody’s best shot. Coach Henson and his guys from Landrum had a heck of a year and you know its tough when you had your last one[game] on the year,” said Stribble.

He also added, “They brought the fight to us. They’re approach on the mound was really good and took our guys about three innings to adjust. Once we figured it out, then we were able to play a little loose and let it go. I was proud because we talked about staying backside, trying to hit good pitching and our guys was able to do it late in the game today so that was huge for us.”

The Rebels will have a day of rest before starting their Upper State leg of the playoffs. They will host Strom Thurmond at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 8th.

