PROSPERITY, S.C. —Mid-Carolina varsity baseball team steam rolls past Abbeville at home on Friday night. The Rebels picked up their third region win with a 11-1 victory over the Panthers.

The Mid-Carolina faithful crowd huddled up behind the home plate seating around on Friday evening to see their Rebels dominate in the windy and cold weather.

Jabari Flemon took the mound and that was all the Rebels needed. He went five innings and only gave up one run in the first inning. He was dominate for the remainder of the game and the Panthers had a hard time at the plate against the senior right-hander.

“We are very fortunate because Jabari is a kid that has come a long way. He has really put in the work and really matured as a young man, now he is seeing the results on the field,” said Rebels’ head coach Lindsey Stribble. “When he goes out, and our pitchers go out, we have a chance. That’s all of them! Our whole pitching staff has been solid and that gives you a chance in high school baseball for sure.”

As for the Rebels’ offense, they provided plenty of the run support. They trailed 1-0 going into the bottom half of the first inning and that didn’t last long. Brady Davenport got things going for the home squad by driving in their first two runs of the game with a double.

Tony Dicorte and Klipper Mobley continued the hot first inning by both driving in one run each. Later in the first inning, the Panthers begin to unravel and make a lot of unforced errors. A few bad pitches and bad throws to attempt to catch base runners stealing help add two more runs on the board.

The Rebels kept things going and continued to build their lead. Now leading 7-1 at the bottom of the third inning, Kaden Meyers sends a moonshot to left field for a two-run home run and add to Mid-Carolina’s huge lead. They added two more runs later in the third inning to give themselves some a comfortable lead.

“I thought we were a little flat when we came out and they scored one in the first. Credit to them [Abbeville] for putting a bat on it and swinging it. Our guys responded though. They came to the dugout knowing it was a long game. We got a chance to hit and scored six. That was good to see,” said Stribble.

Mid-Carolina closed out the game with their defense and Flemon’s dominance on the mound to cruise to a region victory.

“It’s been a roller coaster with the rain and had three home games we lost that we can’t make-up, but we went to spring break and played some good teams. We played pretty well then came back to play Abbeville on the road on Tuesday, which is always tough to travel that far and play a good opponent,” said Stribble. “The kids are responding and getting better, but still got a whole bunch to clean up. I am excited about our pitching staff and I’ve been really excited lately that we’ve been swinging the bat better and our approach has been better.”

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews