NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs(4-6) blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead to fall 62-58 in overtime at home to Chapin(4-6).

The energy levels were high both on the court and in the stands as both teams battled in front of a packed gym on Dec. 19 for the Tuesday evening hoops showdown.

It wasn’t much going offensively for neither team in the first half and the two squads were tied 17-17 at halftime.

The second half had all of the offensive fireworks. The Eagles got off to a 5-0 run to start the second quarter and reclaim the lead.

The Bulldogs had an answer for the visiting team’s run and climbed back in the game with their defensive pressure. They picked up the pace about midway through the quarter after clamping the Eagles on defense.

After a couple steals and tough made baskets, the Bulldogs had tied the game 31-31 in the closing seconds of the quarter. The third quarter ended with LaMathis Whitner knocking down a huge big three-pointer in the closing the seconds to give the home team a 34-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Darius Elkins show got going again late in the ballgame. Elkins, or “Mr.Fourth Quarter”, once again did his best to will the Bulldogs to victory. They got things going early in the final quarter and were able to jump out to a 48-38 lead with a little under five minutes left to go in the game.

Elkins scored 18 points in the second half and overtime. He finished the night with 22 points and was just one assist shy of a double-double.

Chapin didn’t back down though and matched the Bulldogs run with one of their own. The Eagles hung around the whole fourth quarter behind Tyson Ray Jr.’s 18 second half points.

It was a tie game, 59-59, with about one minute left to go in the game. Newberry missed a tough shot and Chapin was able to grab the rebound, but Jake Peterson pulled his best Chris Webber impression and called a timeout when the Eagles didn’t have one left.

The Bulldogs had a chance to ice the game and sent the always reliable Elkins to the free-throw line. Unfortunately, he missed both free-throws. The home team still had a chance to redeem themselves after they were fouled on the inbound pass on the very next possession. They didn’t take advantage of the golden ticket opportunity and proceeded to miss both free-throws yet again.

The Eagles grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Ray, who dribbled to the top of the key and knocked down the jumpshot to send the game into overtime as time expired.

After the crowd finally calm down, the overtime session begin and it looked like Newberry was determined to finally pull away for the win. They got off to a hot start which was led by another big time three-point basket by Whitner. Elkins then scored on back-to-back floaters in the lane to give his team a 56-53 lead.

The Eagles were able to force two turnovers to tie the game and then took a 60-58 lead with about 36 seconds left. Newberry was forced to call a timeout. After the timeout, Kenton Caldwell had a good look from three-point range but missed it. The Bulldogs was forced to foul and Chapin knocked down their free-throws to close out the game.

Turnovers and missed free-throws caused the Bulldogs to fall to the Eagles for the second time this season.

“That lost was my fault as a head coach. I didn’t get my kids prepared for that moment. We are dealing with kids,” said Bulldogs’ head coach Adonis Hill. “We tried to slow it down at the end of regulation and run some clock. Then, in overtime we tried to play normal basketball. Each time we turned it over so that’s on me. I didn’t get them ready in that moment to execute, but next time I will have them ready.”

Despite another big night from Elkins, he missed seven free-throws in the second half and overtime. AJ Jeter finished the game with 13 points but it felt like it should’ve been more. He got off to a hot start in the first half that included a huge dunk to get the crowd going, but didn’t get many opportunities in the second half.

“That is always our first option to get it inside and then go back outside. We got to do a better job of getting it in there and I have to figure out some more ways to get it in there so we can keep him[Jeter] going. We also didn’t get Howse going. That’s the focus of our offense to get it into the post but I have to get them in better situations,” said Hill.

Whitner also provided a great spark off the bench with 11 points and knocked down three big time three-point shots in the second half.

Also, the Bulldogs really missed Isaiah Glymph. Three different players got significant minutes at the other wing position.

Newberry will try to shake this tough loss off with a few days rest and practice before hitting the road to face Clinton for the second time this season on Friday, Dec.22.

