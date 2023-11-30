NEWBERRY COUNTY — The 2023 high school football season will officially be over after the state championship games this weekend on Nov.30-Dec. 2nd. The four area high schools in Newberry County gave locals another great season. Whitmire beat Mid-Carolina for the first time in 22 years, Newberry Academy showed real improvement each week, and Newberry was once again the last school standing in the playoffs from the area.

The hard work of these student-athletes couldn’t go without notice. So, this year we are presenting the first ever Observer Football Awards. There will be a Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, Returner of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year and Iron Man.

Player of the Year

This award is for the most outstanding player on their team and the player who could take over a game if he’s not accounted for by the opposing team.

Jamel Howse Jr, Sophomore,WR, Newberry- The 6-foot-4 wide receiver showed in the first game of the season why he is on a lot of Division I programs’ radar. He had 36 receptions, 701 receiving yards, nine receiving touchdowns, 189 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in nine regular season games.

Offensive Player of the Year

This award is for the player who was instant offense every time he touched the ball.

Kayshaun Schumpert, Junior, RB/DB, Whitmire- Don’t let the quiet and cool demeanor of Schumpert fool you. He turns into a different animal once he steps in between the lines. As a junior, the silent killer of a running back rushed for 1,083 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on just 162 carries. He also was one of four Wolverines to get an interception this season and did all this damage in just nine regular season games, as well as sitting out a lot of second halves because of lump sided margins on the scoreboard.

Defensive Player of the Year

This award is for the player who made the biggest impact on defense for his team.

Jared Acosta, Junior, MLB, Newberry- Acosta is not the biggest player in the state at the middle linebacker position, but he makes one of the biggest impacts. Fresh off an all-state selection as a sophomore, he did much of the same thing in his junior season. The tackling machine and captain on defense recorded 92 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

Newcomer(s) of the Year

This category was so crowded that it couldn’t just be one choice. So, three players will have the honor of being crowned newcomer of the year. This award for young players who made an immediate impact in the early part of their high school careers.

Kenton Caldwell, Sophomore, QB/DB, Newberry- Caldwell took over as the starting quarterback about midway through the season and didn’t look back. His cool demeanor was just what the Bulldogs’ offense needed. His ability to use his legs and arm to make plays changed the way opposing teams had to defend him. The sophomore threw for 811 yards, seven passing touchdowns, rushed for 335 yards and five rushing touchdowns. Defensively, he recorded 23 total tackles and was tied for a team-high three interceptions.

Javon Conway, 8th grade, RB/DB, Newberry Academy- Conway was by far the youngest player on the field on most Friday nights but made the biggest impact. He had 882 rushing yards, 334 receiving yards and six(four rushing) total touchdowns. On defense, he had 39 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Thomas McLean, Sophomore, RB/LB, Newberry Academy-It is no question who was the leader and heartbeat of the Eagles this season. He wore number 32, but should’ve had a superman cape attached to his jersey as well. Mclean had 891 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. On defense, he piled up 107 total tackles(led team), eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Returner of the Year

This award goes to the player who made the biggest impact when they got their hands on a punt return and/or kick return. They were a threat to break off a touchdown or long return at any moment.

Ricky Hamilton, ATH, Senior, Whitmire- This senior was all over the field for the Wolverines. He could’ve easily won Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Player of the Year. Instead, he settled on this award. Hamilton racked up 324 return yards, 880 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns this season.

Special Teams Player of the Year

This award is named ‘Special Teams Player of the Year’, but it’s really reserved for the kickers.

Daniel Teran, K, Newberry- Teran showed up big for the Bulldogs all season long. One of his best moments came in the first round of the playoffs against Saluda. He drilled 26-yard field goal right before the half to extend his team’s lead. His consistency in the kick game gave head coach Cedrick Jeter a reliable option when the offense couldn’t finish drives with touchdowns. He also was perfect on extra points this season.

Iron Man Award

This award goes to the player who showed up for his team in ways that can’t be measured with just stats.

Blake Stribble, QB/LB, Junior, Whitmire- Stribble toughness showed up for the Wolverines each and every week but really shined in their road win against Mid-Carolina. He scored the touchdown to tie the game, threw the two-point conversion to give his team the lead and then closed out the game by forcing pressure on the Rebels’ quarterback that led to an incompletion. His leadership style is very simple and it is, lead by example! He threw for 613 yards, rushed for 135 yards and had 11 total touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 40 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and had three(one interception, two fumble recoveries) total turnovers.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews