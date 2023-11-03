WHITMIRE — The lady Wolverines are making their community proud with their achievements this season. Bonnie Evans and Cierra Jones were named to the 2-1A all-region volleyball team. They led their team to a playoff berth, but came up short in the first round against Lewisville.

Hayleigh Deputy was selected to participate in State Singles Tennis Tournament that will be held on Nov.4th in Florence, S.C. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. The lady Wolverines’ tennis team also advanced to the second round of the state playoffs. They defeated C.A. Johnson High School in a fist round playoff match on Tuesday, Oct. 24th and will host Southside Christian in a second round playoff match on Thursday, Oct. 26th.

Congratulations to the lady Wolverines and good luck!

