RICHBURG, S.C. — The Whitmire Wolverines (5-4, 1-2 region) suffered their worst loss of the season against Lewisville(8-1, 3-0 region) after falling 74-0 in the Thursday night 1A region-3 showdown.

The Lions were all over the banged up Wolverines from start to finish. Kayshaun Schumpert returned for the Wolverines but he was held in check along with the rest of their high-powered offense. It also didn’t help that they were down two-way playmaker Ricky Hamilton.

“We were banged up and they are a very good football team. A lot of young guys got some valuable experience and played a ton. We started five freshman and sophomore in this game. Despite the outcome, I told those guys at halftime to keep playing with effort and finish the ball game. That is exactly what they did. Nobody quit and I was proud of my guys for that,” said Wolverines head coach Andrew Campbell.

This was the first time the Wolverines were shut out all season. Now, the best case scenario for the Wolverines is to win on next Friday, Oct.27th at home against C.A. Johnson to secure the third seed in their region. Regardless though, they will be on the road in the first round of the state playoffs.

Despite the rough game, Schumpert still has a chance to go over 1,000 yards rushing this season in their regular season finale.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews