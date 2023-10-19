NEWBERRY — Newberry College(4-3, 3-2 SAC) will host the No.10 Lenoir-Rhyne(7-0,5-0 SAC) at Setzler Field on Saturday, Oct. 21st. The 5oth match-up between the two is set to kickoff at 4:00 p.m. The Bears have a 24-25 all-time record against the Wolves, but lost the previous two meetings.

The Wolves have fought and clawed to their four wins this season, including last week’s 38-31 homecoming win over Catawba. Dwayne Wright and Trakell Murray has been consistent and steady for the Wolves’ offense. The two have combined to rush for over 1,000 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Jy Tolen seems to finally be the guy to start for the Wolves at quarterback. His ability to make plays using his arm and legs adds another threat to the offense, especially the rushing attack.

As for the undefeated Bears, their offense is averaging 41.3 points per game and 412.3 total yards per game. Dwayne McGee has been on a tear running the football. The junior running back and Florida native have rushed for 748 yards and eight rushing touchdowns so far this season.

Jalen Ferguson has been just as efficient in the passing game. The Bears starting quarterback have completed 70 percent of his passes for 874 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns.

The Bears’ defense have had quite the season themselves as well. They have only allowed 8.3 points per game and 207 total yards per game to opposing offenses. Their rush defense is only allowing 71 yards per game.

The Bears high scoring offense and stingy defense will be tall task for the Wolves to pull off an upset but they can get the job done. Tolen will be the key to victory for them. If the defense is able to slow down this high-powered offense and he can make enough plays using both his legs and arms, then the Wolves can pull off the upset. Also, this is not foreign territory for this program. In 2021, they beat the defending national champs, University of West Florida, in a road playoff game.

The Wolves are hoping to rekindle some of that same magic to pull off this upset on Saturday.

