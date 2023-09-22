NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s Darius Elkins made a decision to commit to Voorhees University to continue his education and basketball career. The 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 14 points per game, 2.1 assists per game, and 5.9 rebounds per game last season as a junior. His stellar play lead to him being selected as an all-region player for class 2A region 2.

Voorhees is a Historically Black College and University or HBCU located in Denmark, SC. It’s an upstart program that played their first season of competition on last year and had 14-16 overall record. Elkins gave a simple response to the Observer when he was asked about his decision to play at Vorhees.

“It wasn’t hard a choice. I’ve been to a lot of camps and Voorhees showed me the most love. They made sure to break everything down and to see me individually,” said Elkins.

For an undersized point guard like Elkins, it is sometimes hard to get noticed by the big name programs. That is why his rebounding numbers is the most impressive out of all his stats. It shows his toughness and his mindset to not be afraid to mix it up with the big men in the paint.

“I was just thinking when I rebound, ‘if you want the ball then you want the ball.’ You can really see it come off the rim. So, if I know my big man is on the other side if the rim or having trouble with another big, I don’t mind going down there to help him,” said Elkins when talking about his gift for being a good rebounder.

In addition, the Bulldogs’ point guard also has great leadership skills. Elkins always played up in age groups and has been starting on varsity since his freshman year. His head coach Adonis Hill is also a point guard and have known Elkins since he his little league days.

“Well the first thing they do and say when recruiters come to me about Darius is his size. They are always hesitant and say “hmm,” but I always tell them, ‘dynamite comes in small packages.’ He is that dude,” said Hill. “He is going to be that one is going to lead. A 7-foot guy doesn’t scare him, a bigger player doesn’t scare him. He is going to be that one that is going to lead. He is going to come in and command the gym. That is what college coaches want out of their point guard.”

Hill knows exactly what is expected out of the position because he was a point guard as well. He played at Newberry High School and at Georgia Southern University. He also knows Elkins from his little league days and talked about their unique relationship.

“His growth and our relationship goes back way back more than a few years. I remember seeing him in little league when he was a baseball star…He was cutting up one day on the baseball field, you know like kids do, and I grabbed him. I told him and his parents, which are the greatest parents I’ve ever had, ‘son you would eventually get to high school and those coaches are not going to put up with that.’ Not knowing [Hill laughs] that I would be that coach,” said Hill.

“I’m a little harder on point guards because I was a point guard. I played here and I played at Georgia Southern[college].Me and him have had some battles. I’m sure he[Darius] went home and said ‘mom, I hate that dude,’” said Hill. “But, it’s all love and we have that relationship. He has always played up with the older guys and this is first time he has been the oldest. He is the senior we have and he’s got the keys to the car.”

The two will have just one last year of those intense battles and both have big expectations for the team.

“I just want to see the outcome. I am hoping win, win alot and go all the way. I don’t have any individual goals,” said Elkins.

Hill said that the end of Elkins’ senior year will be bittersweet, but like his point guard, he too wants to make a state title run. The Bulldogs will start their season on Nov.28 against Union County on the road.

