PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina volleyball team kept their win streak alive with a 3-0 win over Irmo on Sept.5 at home. This was the second match-up of the season between the lady Rebels and lady Yellow Jackets. The lady Rebels won their first match 3-1 back on Aug.22. The lady Yellow Jackets were looking for revenge but fell short in the wire-to-wire battle.

The Rebels easily took the first set 25-13 and was in control from start to finish. The Yellow Jackets got off to a great start in the second set and opened it with a 6-2 lead over the Rebels but didn’t keep it for long. The hot Rebels stormed back to take a 9-8 lead and never looked back. They won the second set 25-13 as well.

The third set was a much tighter contest and put fans on the edge if their seats. The Rebels took a huge 15-7 lead but the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t go away without a fight. After a timeout, they went on a 15 to six run to take the lead 22-21 late in the set. The lady Rebels were then forced to call a timeout and regrouped. They regained momentum after the timeout and won the set 25-23.

Senior captain Camryn Burley shined for the Rebels, especially in the third set. She accounted for 11 of the 25 points scored in the final set. Riley Lindler, junior outside hitter, also show great leadership in the final set. Lindler helped keep her teammates spirits up during the Yellow Jackets’ run and accounted for six of the their 25 points scored in the final set as well as an ace.

“They had stolen the momentum for us for a few minutes there and we needed to get it back, which we did. Volleyball is such a game of momentum and when you have that then you can win the game. We got it from and that’s what help us to overtake and win the game,” said Rebels head coach Michael Hansen.

The Rebels remain undefeated (5-0) and will hit the road to face Broome (5-2) in their next match on Thursday, Sept.7.

