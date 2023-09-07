ADD PHOTO

NEWBERRY — The 2023 Operation Round-Up Golf Tournament, hosted by the Newberry Electric Corporative, will be held on Monday, September 11, at the Newberry County Country Club.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon.

All proceeds of the event will go back towards the community, assisting those in need through a number of ways.

“Proceeds will be used to assist with utility bills, and other necessities, such as food, clothing and shelter. NEC also supports the local non-profits who assist the community with everything from medical, to home repairs, to building needed ramps, or whatever an individual might need,” said VP of Member, Public & Government Relations Debra Shaw.

The hole-in-one prize will be a 2023 Buick Encore from Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick.

