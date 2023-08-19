WHITMIRE — The Wolverines opened up their 2023 campaign on the road against Ware Shoals and fell short 38-28. The scrappy bunch found themselves down early in the game after the Hornets got off to a quick start and led 10-0. The Wolverines then found themselves facing a 26-14 deficit at the half but stormed back in the third quarter. The Hornets drove the ball right down the field on their first offensive drive in the third quarter and threatened to take a three score lead, but Ricky Hamilton came up with a huge play for his squad. The senior two-way player came down with a huge interception in the end zone, which set up a touchdown drive for his offense.

After the interception, senior running back Tre Cromer broke a 70-yard touchdown run to pull the Wolverines back within one score. Unfortunately, it was not enough to hold off the Hornets and they fell short.

“We have some things to build on, but our guys fought tonight and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. We had some young guys step up for us, but we have to keep building our depth. Blake threw the ball well tonight and Tre was huge running the ball for us,” said head coach Andrew Campbell.

Like many teams on opening week, the Wolverines also had some tackling issues with quite a few missed tackles.

“We had a lot of missed tackles and that was on me, but it will be corrected this week. We plan working on that all week with a lot of tackling drills,” explained Campbell.

The Wolverines will return home next Friday to face Spartanburg Christian Academy before their huge showdown with cross town rival Mid-Carolina in two weeks.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on Twitter @TheNBONews