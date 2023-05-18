PROSPERITY – Thirty-nine runs, that’s how many runs the Mid-Carolina Lady Rebels scored on their way to winning the SCHSL Class AA Upper District II Championship. How many did they need to score? Four. Through three games of softball, Mid-Carolina held their opponents to a combined total of three runs. The math here is simple. These young ladies are not to be taken lightly.

Liberty High School realized that quickly in the district title game as the Lady Rebels scored nine runs in the first inning, more than enough to take the win. Amber Hughes was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings with eight strikeouts and three runs allowed. She was also a force on offense, collecting three hits that included a single and a double in the first inning onslaught that led to the 15-3 victory and the Upper District II Championship.

The campaign for the Upper State Title began last Friday against Chesnee. For the first time this postseason, the Lady Rebels did not have home field advantage or reach double digits with their run total. However, they kept their brand of shutout defense intact by sealing the deal by a score of 4-0. With the Chesnee Eagles grounded, the Lady Rebels faced Gray Collegiate Academy Monday with a spot in Friday’s Upper State Championship game on the line.