NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-10, 5-7 South Atlantic Conference) narrowly dropped their final regular season matchup to the No. 41 Carson-Newman Eagles (12-7, 10-2 SAC), 4-3.

After losing at No. 3 doubles, sophomores Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) took a victory at No. 1 doubles 7-5. Junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) and sophomore Joshua Fritz (Waiblingen, Germany) secured the point with a 7-6 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Bivol kept his incredible individual season rolling by starting the Wolves off with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 1 singles. After senior Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) fell at No. 5 singles, Grabia secured the victory at No. 3 singles 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, putting the Wolves one point away from securing the match.

However, the Eagles took the matches at No. 2, 4 and 6 singles and took the victory 4-3.