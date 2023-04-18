NEWBERRY — The No. 6/11 Newberry College women’s tennis team (15-3, 10-2 South Atlantic Conference) wrapped up their 2023 conference slate with a Senior Day victory over the Carson-Newman Eagles (4-13, 4-8 SAC) 5-2.

The Wolves started off with a win at No. 1 doubles from junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) 6-1. And despite losing at No. 2 doubles, the Wolves secured the point as the Eagles were forced to forfeit No. 3 doubles.

Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) started the Wolves off with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles. After a loss at No. 5 and 1 singles, Chamoun took a two-set, 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles, putting the Wolves one point away from securing the match.

That point came from freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) in a three-set 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 victory at No. 4 singles. The Wolves added their fifth point as freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) added a victory at No. 6 singles by forfeit.