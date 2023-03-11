NEWBERRY – Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) was selected to the South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman team.

In 29 games this season, Byrd averaged over seven points per game, had 66 assists, 62 rebounds, 38 steals and shot nearly 80% from the charity stripe. In his best game of the season, Byrd poured in 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting against Augusta.

Byrd started 18 games and reached double-figures on eight different occasions in 2022-23, and will look to use his freshman campaign as a launching pad for next season.