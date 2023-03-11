NEWBERRY – Senior Forward QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) was selected to the South Atlantic Conference’s First Team All-Conference team. This is McCollum’s second career First Team All-Conference selection, and he also earned the SAC Player of the Week Award for Week 2.

McCollum averaged 16.9 points per game – the second-best in the conference – to go along with 7.9 rebounds and a .491 field goal percentage in 2022-23. His 228 rebounds were the third-most in the SAC, and his 108 offensive rebounds led the conference by a resounding 32 rebounds. McCollum also led the Wolves with 12 double-doubles this season.

On the year, McCollum scored 491 points – also the second-most in the SAC – while dishing out 48 assists and gathering 29 steals. Over the course of his career with the Wolves, McCollum scored 1,467 points, and his 797 career rebounds places him seventh all-time in Newberry College history.