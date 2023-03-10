NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference announced its Varsity Gems Women’s Lacrosse Players of the Week for games played in the fourth week of the 2023 season, and sophomore goalie Mackenzie Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) was the recipient of the weekly defensive player honor.

Dorr started in goal for both games against Limestone University and Barton College and held opponents to 10 goals per game which helped gain victories for the team. She saved nine shots in a 14-11 win over the Saints on February 22, and she followed up the initial performance with 10 saves in a 12-9 win against the Bulldogs on February 25.