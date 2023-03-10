SOUTH CAROLINA — Sixteen products advance in the Second Annual Manufacturing Madness contest presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. The winner will earn the title of “Coolest Thing Made in SC.”

Nominations were accepted February 13-23 resulting in 246 nominated products. The public voted February 27-March 2 for their favorites, and more than 56,000 votes were cast to determine which of the Top 16 vote-getters would advance to the bracket.

Voters now will visit scmanufacturingmadness.com to select a winner from each pairing in the bracket, cutting the field in half each week until the ultimate winner is selected from the Top Four. The winner will be announced in a ceremony at the Statehouse on March 29.

The 2023 Top 16 finalists are:

1. F-16 Fighting Falcon, Lockheed Martin, Greenville.

2. Electrolux/Frigidaire Single-Door Refrigerator and Freezer, Electrolux Home Products Inc., Anderson.

3. Metal Buildings Products and Materials, Nucor Buildings Group, Lexington.

4. High Noon Sun Sips, E&J Gallo Winery, Chester.

5. 7HA.03 Industrial Gas Turbine, General Electric, Greenville.

6. Reconfigurable Seat, Magna International, Spartanburg.

7. STAR Ash, The SEFA Group, Georgetown.

8. 787 Dreamliner, The Boeing Company, Charleston.

9. Honda Side-by-Side Vehicles, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. South Carolina Manufacturing, Florence.

10. Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed, Sleep Number, Richland.

11. Sub-sea High Voltage Cable, Nexans, Berkeley.

12. TGIF Fully Cooked Baby Back Ribs, Spartanburg Meat Processing Company, Spartanburg.

13. Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer, Samsung, Newberry.

14. Earthmover Mining Tire, Michelin, Anderson and Lexington.

15. Perforating Tooling and Machinery, Stewarts of America, Greenville.

16. Air Force Flight Suit Fabrics, Milliken & Company, Spartanburg.

“South Carolina is a manufacturing powerhouse where the industry drives the state’s economy and strengthens our communities,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “With more than 5,000 manufacturers throughout the state, we are blessed to have some of the most iconic brands in the world making cool products every day in the Palmetto State. This year’s Top 16 finalists provide a compelling example of the high-level quality and innovation that are hallmarks of South Carolina manufacturing.”

Created by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, the Manufacturing Madness: The Coolest Thing Made in SC contest debuted in 2022. The winner of the inaugural contest was steel, made by Nucor Steel Berkeley. This year’s contest again saw participation from manufacturers in every corner of the state that were represented in the initial group of 246 nominated products.

Remaining Contest Timeline:

• March 6-9: Top 16 bracket voting

• March 13-16: Top 8 bracket voting

• March 20-23: Final round of bracket voting

• March 29: Winner announced