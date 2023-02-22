JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Newberry men’s lacrosse team went down to Jacksonville, Florida, for a neutral-site matchup with Lynn University on Saturday afternoon and came away with a 15-13 victory. This is the first 3-0 start for the Wolves since 2019, and the win figures to improve their current No. 13 ranking in next week’s poll.

The Wolves were in a 2-0 hole early in the first quarter, but James Osorio (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) got Newberry (3-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) on the board with a little over four minutes remaining in the quarter. Osorio scored again just 30 seconds later – though Lynn (0-1, 0-0 Sunshine State Conference) scored just before, leaving the Wolves down 3-2.

After another Fighting Knights goal gave them a 4-2 advantage, Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) capitalized on two goal-scoring opportunities to even the score at four apiece by the end of the high-scoring first 15 minutes.

Junior Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) put the Wolves ahead on an unassisted goal just over a minute into the second quarter, while the Fighting Knights answered back at the 6-minute mark to even the score once more. Scott Reed (Ontario, Canada) scored his team-leading 12th goal less than a minute later, but it was again answered by Lynn.

The score knotted at 6, Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) scored with four minutes left in the second, and Ryan added his third goal of the afternoon to get a hat-trick just before halftime; the Wolves led 8-6 after the first half.

Newberry stretched that lead to four goals quickly in the third quarter after Westmoreland scored his second, and Osorio, his third. The Fighting Knights outscored the Wolves 3-1 over the frenetic final two minutes of the quarter, with Osorio scoring his fourth goal of the game and eighth of the early season.

Still staked to a two-goal, 11-9 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, however, the Wolves extended their lead to three a minute-and-a-half into the final frame thanks to an Adrian Channell (Ontario, Canada) goal, his second in as many games. Lynn answered with four of the game’s next five goals to tie the game back up at 13 with just under six minutes left.

Unfortunately for the Fighting Knights, these Wolves simply have more fight than they do.

Curtis Bukta (Ontario, Canada) scored a man-up goal with four minutes left, his third such goal of the season, and Reed brought his season total to 13 goals with the game’s final goal with two minutes on the clock, the assist going to Osorio.

As a team, Newberry scooped up eight more ground balls than Lynn, 32-24, and converted two of three man-up chances.