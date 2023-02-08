NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (3-0, 0-0 South Atlantic Conference) claimed their first victory of the spring season as first-year Head Coach Elias Fernandez earned his first victory at the helm of Newberry’s tennis program.

The Wolves first took the double’s point by claiming two of the three matches. Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France) won the No. 1 doubles 6-4 while Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) won the No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-3.

With the doubles point secured, the Wolves went into the singles portion of competition with an advantage. Castaneda and Chamoun, playing at the one and two, both took their singles matches in consecutive sets. Castaneda by a score of 6-2, 6-3 and Chamoun by a score of 6-1, 6-2. With three points secured, the Wolves need just one more victory to secure the match.

Miralles, playing at the five, secured the victory as the only Wolf to go to three sets, winning by a score of 5-7, 7-5, 10-6. Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) further secured the Wolves’ victory by winning the point from the No. 6 singles in consecutive sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) both competed as well, dropping their singles matches. Cardenas took her opponent to three sets, 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, and Singh was defeated in two, 4-6, 0-6.