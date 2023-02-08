NEWBERRY — In a matchup of powerhouses in the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas, Newberry wrestling (9-4, 7-1 SACC) and Lander (18-2, 8-0 SACC) met in Eleazer Arena to do battle.

Starting at 125 lbs, James Joplin got on the board first for the visitors, pinning Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio) at 2:20, with the next match resulting in Elijah Lusk scoring a 9-0 major decision over 133 lbs Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.).

The Bearcats continued their run with Zeth Brower landing a close 7-3 decision over 141 lbs Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) before 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxley, Ga.) got the Wolves on the board with a 8-4 decision win over Jack Tangen.

Will Evans, 157 lbs, (Richmond Hill, Ga.), in his first action of the season, dropped his first match of the year to Gage Bernall in a 9-2 decision. David Hunsberger defeated 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach) by a 6-2 decision. Dayton Fields, 174 lbs, (Seneca, Mo.) once again proved his dominance in the region by winning his match against Jack Bond by a 6-3 decision to attempt to spark a run of form for the Wolves, but, in the following match, 184 lbs ZeBrandon Gant (Springfield, Ga.) lost a heartbreaker to Logan Hall by a sudden death takedown

Khris Walton, 197 lbs, (Merrillville, Ky.) was defeated in his match to Anthony Yacovetti by a close 3-1 decision, and for the last match of the night, 285 lbs Devon Rice (Rock Hill) took the match into overtime but was pinned by Juan Edmond-Holmes in at 6:50.