EMORY, Va. – Heading back up to Virginia for the third time this season, Wolves wrestling (4-1 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) traveled to host Emory & Henry and took on not one, but two conference opponents in the Limestone Saints (3-1, 2-1 SACC) and the Emory & Henry Wasps (2-16, 0-4 SACC).

In the first duel of the day against the Saints, 125 lbs Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio) started off right for the Wolves by winning a decision against William Finnearty, 7-3. Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.) 133 lbs followed right behind him with a victory of his own by pinning Nathanael Bullard in 1:11.

Josh Blatt (Albemarle, N.C.) 141 lbs made it three in a row by securing a major decision over the #14 wrestler in the country, Smaill Saint Pierre, 14-6. Matching the feat of his teammate, 149 lbs Devan Moore (Baxley, Ga.) pulled off the same over Alex Dilegge, 12-2. The Saints got on the board after Avery Dinardi won a decision over 157 lbs Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.), but 165 lbs P.J. Wunderlich (Myrtle Beach) halted the Saints from marching after winning a decision over Garrett Starks, 4-3.

Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) 174 lbs showed why he’s the top wrestler in the region in his weight class by winning a 7-5 decision over the #17 wrestler in the country, Hunter Haven at 174 lbs, making this the second time he’s defeated him in as many months. John Parker (Temecula, Calif.) 184 lbs continued the rout for the Wolves, winning 10-6 over Kyle Daley before 197 lbs Khris Walton (Merrillville, Ky.) pinned Anthony Goelzer at the 3:29 mark. Devon Rice (Rock Hill) 285 lbs capped off the first duel of the afternoon by scoring a major decision over Gustavo Martinez by a score of 12-0.

The second duel of the tri started strong for the Wolves as 125 lbs Zach Shupp again secured a victory, this time over Orlando Hernandez by pin at 1:26. Fletcher Swindall 133 lbs secured a forfeit victory before the Wasps secured their only points of the duel with Logan Arnold winning a decision over 141 lbs JP Gamez (Dade City, Fla.), 6-3. Josh Blatt 149 lbs got things started back up again with a pin over Isaiah Dotson at 2:27, and 157 lbs Devan Moore made quick work over Matthew Allen by pinning him in 15 seconds.

Asa Walton (Buena, N.J.) 165 lbs added to the hat trick of pins by securing a fall over Konor Gray in 59 seconds, with 174 lbs P.J. Wunderlich tacking on more points to the overall score by pinning Alexander Baumberger. Armando Acosta (Gainesville, Fla.) 184 lbs joined the party later on, winning by tech fall over Antonio Washington at 7:00, and 197 lbs Khris Walton pinned Brenden Blevins in 18 seconds.

The successful tri in Emory, Virginia ended with 285 lbs Devon Rice winning by forfeit.

Final scores of the night were Newberry 36, Limestone 3 and Newberry 53, Emory & Henry 3.