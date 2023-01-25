HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Newberry College men’s basketball team fell to no. 3 Lincoln Memorial in a close battle on Saturday afternoon, 73-62.

The Wolves and Railsplitters traded buckets in the early going of the game until the Railsplitters scored nine unanswered points to take an 18-9 lead. Newberry, though, had an 11-2 run of its own to even the score at 20 with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

From there, the teams stayed about even, with the Wolves heading into the break with a two-point advantage (35-33) thanks to consecutive 3-pointers from Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) and Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.).

The Wolves (10-8, 3-5 SAC) quickly extended that lead to five points at the beginning of the second half (42-37), and later grew it to seven points after a Drake Downs (Simpsonville) free throw made it 53-46, Newberry’s largest lead of the game. Keeping with the theme of the game – runs – Lincoln Memorial responded with 10 straight points to go up by three, but the Wolves battled back to tie the game at 56-all, and again at 58.

The Railsplitters (19-1, 9-0 SAC) again scored nine unanswered points over a two-minute period to bring their lead to nine, which proved insurmountable over the final four minutes of the game for Newberry.

QuanDaveon McCollum’s (Clio) 18 points led the Wolves, followed by Malik Joseph’s (Eleuthera, Bahamas) 12. Joseph also pulled down seven boards, McCollum and Stremlow six, and Jalen Johnson (Sumter), five. The Railsplitters were paced by Quay Kennedy’s 27 points, while Jordan Walters and Martez Brown also chipped in double-digits, with 13 and 12 points, respectively.