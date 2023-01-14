NEWBERRY – Newberry College star running back, Mario Anderson, has officially transferred out of Newberry College and committed to the University of South Carolina.

In spite of the success that Newberry’s football team achieved in the 2022 season, Anderson is taking his talents to Columbia for the 2023 season. The running back from Summerville ran for over 3,300 yards during his three-year tenure with the wolves. In 2022 alone, he rushed for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 carries, making him instrumental in the impressive season that Newberry has boasted.

Sean Johnson, the athletic director at Newberry College, spoke to his excitement for Anderson’s new opportunity, in spite of the transferring.

“Mario was a terrific leader on our football team. He established himself as one of the best running backs in Newberry College history and played a critical role on our back-to-back South Atlantic Conference championship teams. We are excited for his new opportunity and wish him nothing but success. He will always be a Wolf,” Johnson said.

Anderson expressed his gratitude towards Coach Knight and the wolves and spoke to his own anticipation for his future in football with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“My time at Newberry College made me consider my teammates as my family. Coach Knight took a chance on me and I learned a lot about myself as a player, as a man and about life as a whole. He gave me the tools to continue my life. I’m blessed with the opportunity that Coach Beamer has given me. It’s only going to be up from here and I appreciate everything I’ve been able to do. The University of South Carolina has the right group of guys in the football program right now; so I’m just thankful and blessed to be a part of this.”

Anderson will don garnet and black in the 2023 football season.