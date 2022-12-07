FLORENCE — Heading back out on the road, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (5-2, 0-0 SAC) kept its winning streak going, handling business easily against the Francis Marion University Patriots, 83-64.

Four Wolves had double digit point totals, led by freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) with 13. Junior Andrew Robinson (Lexington) had 12 points, while also being 3-3 from beyond the arch. Senior TJ Brown (Columbia) had 11 points, followed by Senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) with second double-double this season with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Johnson put in the first six points for the Wolves to get the game started as almost half-way through the first half, the Patriots grew to an eight-point lead. Two of Robinson’s three-pointers were what helped spark the comeback, before a Stremlow layup would give the Wolves a 25-24 lead with 8:33 left in the half. The Wolves were able to keep the strong rhythm, going into the half 39-31.

McCollum got the scoring started in the second half as the Wolves and Patriots would go back and forth, but still hold a comfortable lead. Downs helped lead the Wolves to break away with 12:14 left in the game, making a layup while getting fouled, followed by a steal and jumper from Byrd to grow the lead to 15 with just under 12 minutes left to play. The Wolves would keep growing it’s lead and cruise to the victory, 83-64.