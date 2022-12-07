PEMBROKE, N.C. – After almost two weeks of not being in action, Newberry College wrestling made the relatively short road trip up to Pembroke, North Carolina, to take on the Braves from UNC Pembroke.

Starting off at 125 lbs, the Braves got going early with Logan Seliga securing a major decision victory over the Wolves’ Zach Shupp (Fairfield, Ohio). The 133 lb match was no different as Logan Robinson of UNCP pinned the Wolves’ JP Gamez (Dade City, Fla.) at the 2:48 mark. Newberry’s Fletcher Swindall (Alexandria, Ala.) finally got the Wolves on the board at 141 lbs by pinning the Braves’ Brandon Smith at 5:57.

The Braves responed in the 149 lb match as Jake Piccirilli scored a decision over Devan Moore (Baxely, Ga.), followed by a major decision victory for the Braves at 157 lbs as William Lowery defeated Newberry’s Nolan Wheeler (Dahlonega, Ga.). The momentum continued to be on the Braves’ side as Caleb Grau of UNCP scored a tightly-contested decision victory over Asa Walton (Buena, N.J.) of Newberry at 165 lbs.

Dayton Fields (Seneca, Mo.) at 174 lbs took on UNCP’s Logan Hoffman with Hoffman winning by decision, 10-6. The next match at 184 lbs did not go the Wolves’ way either as Shylik Scriven of UNCP beat Newberry’s Armando Acosta (Gainesville, Fla.) by major decision by a score of 16-8.

At 197 lbs, the Braves continued their run as Garrett Steele defeated the Wolves’ John Parker (Temecula, Calif.) by a close decision of 8-7, but Newberry ended on a high note at 285 lbs as Devon Rice (Rock Hill) beat UNCP’s Ryan Walker by decision, 10-5.

In extra matches, the Wolves’ Des Marshall (St. Petersburg, Fla.) pinned the Braves’ Christopher Dickey at the 2:58 mark, and UNCP’s Chad Metikosh scored a decision victory over Newberry’s Chance Jackson (Georgetown) 5-2.