NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department and Head Coach Nick Cotter announced the hiring of Collin Brooke as assistant men’s lacrosse coach for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

“I would like to thank the Newberry athletic department and Nick Cotter for this amazing opportunity,” said Brooke. “Coach Cotter has created something special at Newberry and I knew I had to be a part of it.”

Brooke most recently comes from Vail, Colo. where he worked as a coach and assistant program director for the Vail Valley Lacrosse Program from 2017-18 and 2020-22. Brooke help organized a summer tournament that saw over 200 teams from around the country attend. Brooke worked to organize tournament brackets and schedules, scheduled referees and other workers, and secure fields in various locations.

During the 2015 season, Brooke worked at Colorado Mesa University, as an assistant coaching intern helping with coaching and operation needs for the program. While in college, Brooke also helped as an assistant coach at Pondarosa High School as well as Madlax in Washington, D.C.

“We are excited to have Coach Brooke join the Newberry Lacrosse family,” said Cotter. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, and his playing career speaks for itself. His work ethic, passion and character are going to fit right in with our program. We look forward to him helping our program take another step forward.”

A native of Colorado Springs, Brooke graduated from Colorado Mesa University with a bachelor’s degree in sport management. While there, he competed for the Mavericks for three seasons after transferring from Quinnipiac University.