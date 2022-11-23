MORROW, Ga. — Going to overtime for the second time this season, the Newberry College men’s basketball team (2-2, 0-0 SAC) take down the Clayton State University Lakers 87-81. Huge performances from both senior QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio, S.C.) and sophomore Malahki Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) helped secure the victory.

The Lakers jumped out to a six-point advantage four minutes into the game, but the Wolves worked quickly to tie things back up from a jump shot from McCollum, followed by a three pointer from junior Jalen Johnson (Sumter). That sparked a run that gave the Wolves an eight-point advantage with 10:14 left in the half. The Lakers made a run of their own, which saw a back-and-forth battle to end the half, tied at 36.

Stremlow got the first points of the second half to give the Wolves the slight edge that they were able to hold at the first five minutes. Leading 58-57, Stremlow helped lead a run for the Wolves that gave them an eight-point advantage with 6:59 left in regulation, but the Lakers were quickly able to respond, as they were able to take a two-point lead with just six seconds left. Freshman Caleb Byrd (Mauldin) made two free-throws with just three seconds left to tie the game at 72 and send the game to overtime.

The Lakers made one free-throw to start the overtime period, before McCollum sparked a huge run for the Wolves that helped him cruise through to take a 87-81 victory.

McCollum finished with 22 points along with 4 rebounds, Stremlow added 13 points and a career high 17 rebounds which ties him for fifth in program history.