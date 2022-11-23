NEWBERRY — In the first wrestling home match of the 2022-23, Head Coach Deral Brown and the Wolves (2-0, 2-0 SACC) put on a show for the home crowd with a 43-12 win over Lincoln Memorial.

The night was dominated by the Wolves as all wins came in the form of pins, technical falls and major decisions. Even after two forfeits from the opposing team, the team remained focused and turned their attention to getting a result for Newberry in a packed Eleazer Arena.

The night got started at the 125 lbs, but the Wolves were not able to get the dual started on a high note as Newberry went down by pin.

Timothy Decatur (133 lbs; Goldsboro, N.C.) changed the mood as he scored a technical fall victory by a score of 21-5. A second loss for the Wolves in the 149 lbs weight class was the last time a Wolf didn’t get their hand raised as Newberry went on a roll after.

Devan Moore (149 lbs; Baxely, Ga.) made quick work of his opponent by scoring a technical fall in the first period of action by a score of 18-3, and Nolan Wheeler (157 lbs; Dahlonega, Ga.) secured a major decision victory in the 157 lbs weight class 13-4. Asa Walton (165 lbs; Buena, N.J.) and Dayton Fields (174 lbs; Seneca, Mo.) scored a tech fall (16-0) and fall, respectively, before taking a brief intermission in the dual.

When the action picked up, Newberry scored forfeit victories in the 184 lbs and 197 lbs weight class before ending the night with Devon Rice’s (285 lbs; Rock Hill) pin in the 285 lbs weight class to put the night to rest and secure a 43-12 final score in the dual.