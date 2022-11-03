WINNSBORO — Fairfield Central High School had no “treats” for Newberry High Friday evening as they shut-out the Bulldogs 48-0 on the Griffins’ senior night.

On Newberry’s first offensive possession of the evening, quarterback Bryce Satterwhite threw an interception on a third-and-three from his 18.

The Griffins scored one play later on a 25-yard run.

FCHS scored one play later on a pick-and-score with a 25-yard interception return for the 13-0 score with 9:36 left in the first.

Newberry punted on their next possession, but the Griffins scored one play later on a 65-yard run.

The Bulldogs started the second quarter at their 41-yard line.

Six minutes later, Newberry worked its way down to the four, but they fumbled over to the Griffins.

Fairfield Central scored four plays later on an 85-yard pass play, while they returned a Newberry punt 83 yards six plays later for the touchdown.

The Griffins scored on their first two offensive possessions of the second half with touchdown passes from 43 yards and 27 yards out.

Newberry fumbled the ensuing kick-off, but Deantonio Griffin grabbed a Griffin fumble 10 yards from their end zone.

Fairfield Central fumbled over to Newberry on the last play of the game.

The Griffins ran 34 plays for a total of 353 yards.

Newberry ran 46 plays for 151 yards of offense.

The 4-6 Bulldogs will host Batesburg-Leesville this Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.