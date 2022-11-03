NEWBERRY — Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly contested conference contest to the Saints of Limestone University (6-3, 5-2 SAC) on Saturday, October 29.

Despite the loss, sophomore Mario Anderson (Summerville) had another fantastic day with his ground game as he recorded 171 yards on 30 carries and a trio of scores. Graduate Dre Harris (Greenville) completed 14 passes on the day for 198 yards while notching two touchdowns. Graduate Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) recorded a pair of receptions for 71 yards and a score while junior Cameron Gaymon (Sumter) provided the other touchdown reception.

Defensively, the Wolves were led by graduate Marcus Morgan (Greenwood) who tallied seven tackles on the evening. Senior AJ Valentine (Johnston) was able to record the only sack for the Wolves on the night while tallying six tackles. Graduate Alex Smith (Irmo) notched the lone interception between the two squads and returned it 13 yards.

The Wolves received the opening kick-off and Kitchings took ball 83-yard to set the Wolves up with first and goal to go from the nine. However, the Saints defense held strong and a high snap on a field goal attempt kept the Wolves off the board in their first drive. Momentum quickly swung back in the Wolves favor as they were able to intercept the Saints on their first drive and this time turned that into six as Harris found Gaymon on the right side of the field to give the Wolves the 7-0 lead.

A long kick-off return for Limestone set them up for a scoring drive to pull it back even and the score line showed even a sevens on the board heading into the second quarter. Limestone carried a drive over into the second quarter and took their first lead on a 36-yard field goal to take the 10-7 lead. A long drive for the Wolves proved fruitless as they came up just short on a long field goal attempt. Limestone was able to drive down the field and take the 16-7 lead.

Anderson was able to cap off a long drive for the Wolves that was assisted by a long 45-yard reception by Kitchings to bring the Wolves back to within two. The Saints were able to record another touchdown while the Wolves added a field goal to bring the halftime score to 23-17 in favor of the visitors.

After forcing a three-and-out for the Saints on their opening drive of the second half, the Wolves were able to score on their opening drive of the half as Anderson scampered 33-yards to swing the lead back in favor of the Wolves at 24-23. However, just four plays later the Saints retook the lead yet again as they converted a 26-yard touchdown pass to go ahead 30-24.

But again, the shootout continued as Anderson found his way to the end zone for Newberry on their next drive, this time from 18-yards out to give the Wolves the one-point advantage, 31-30.

Limestone started the fourth quarter off with a touchdown to retake the lead, but again Newberry answered the call, this time on a 26-yard strike from Harris to Kitchings, giving the Wolves the 37-36 advantage. The Newberry defense stood strong on a fourth and short attempt for the Saints bringing their drive to a close, but a costly turnover on the next Wolves possession proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Wolves as Limestone took the 42-37 lead and Newberry was unable to respond in the waning second of the contest.