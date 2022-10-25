NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s soccer team (5-9-1, 4-6 South Atlantic Conference) was defeated by the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears 0-4 on Saturday afternoon.

The name of the game in Saturday’s matchup was ball control, of which the Bears were firmly in control. They took four shots, including two on goal, before opening the scoring in the 16th minute.

Six minutes and three shots later, the Bears found the back of the net again to increase their lead to two.

The Bears controlled the ball for the remaining 23 minutes of the half, taking the final four shots before the halftime buzzer and taking their two-goal lead into halftime.

The Wolves defense looked to have made adjustments at halftime, but the Bears were able to find the back of the net in the 57th minute increasing their lead to three goals.

Two shots after their three goals, the Bears scored their fourth and final goal of the match in the 66th minute.

Following the Lenoir-Rhyne goal, the Wolves went on the attack and were able to control the ball in Lenoir-Rhyne territory. This included a pair of shots in the 69th minute by freshman defender Ava Espinoza (Roseville, Calif.) and junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.), but both were off-target and the Wolves began looking for an opportunity to score.

The Wolves had one final opportunity to score when graduate forward Jackie Aldrete (Oxnard, Calif.) took a shot on goal in the 81st minute that was saved by the Bears’ keeper.

That shot proved to be the final shot of the match and the Bears claimed a 4-0 victory.