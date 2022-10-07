NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department and director of track & field/cross country Jimmy Stephens are have announced the hires of Anthony Washington as assistant track & field sprints coach and Ulysses Sherman as assistant track & field jumps coach.

“Adding Anthony and Ulysses to our staff is the next step to help us as a program,” said Stephens. “They both bring great experience in developing young talent and we are excited to see the growth they can coach to our athletes.

Washington most recently comes from Columbia International University, where he was an assistant coach for the Rams. While there, he coached six conference champions and 12 NCCAA national qualifiers, including a national champion in the 400-meter hurdles. This is Washington’s second stint at Newberry, previously spending time as a volunteer assistant from 2017-2019.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to come back to Newberry and help build the foundation that Jimmy and Mashario have built so far,” said Washington.

Sherman spent the past two years working as an assistant coach Carolina Forest High School and Conway High School. He coached multiple jumpers to regional championships and seven state finalists. He also spent many years coaching basketball and football at the high school level, as well as working as a lead and official at many high school and collegiate meets.

“I am elated with this opportunity to coach at Newberry, a part of the South Atlantic Conference, as we band together for esteemed greatness developing elite athletes,” said Sherman.

The Wolves will open up the indoor season on December 4, as they travel to Winston Salem, N.C. to compete in the JDL Early Bird Invitational.